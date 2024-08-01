Hot, humid and stormy Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot and humid today with some storms early this morning and another round of storms later this afternoon.

TODAY: A line of storms and storms moving across parts of western Indiana for the first part of the day.

Dew point values stay into the 70s which will make it feel very miserable across much of the state today. Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky throughout much of the afternoon. Any sunshine will allow those temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and even lower 90s at times. You factor in the high humidity and we will see those feels like temperatures into the upper 90s right around the triple digits.

We are going to see a good chance of some showers and thunderstorms yet again later this afternoon. The best chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms will develop in the metro area right around the evening commute. We will see the chance for some strong straight line winds also a little bit of hail, moderate to heavy rainfall as well along with the slight chance of an isolated tornado or two. We do have a slight risk in place which is a level 2 out of a level 5 for strongest severe thunderstorms across the entire state today.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms this evening will become more scattered in nature overnight tonight. It is going to be cloudy mild and muggy yet again with low temperatures falling into the 70s.

FRIDAY: Lots of cloud cover as we end out the work week here. We’ll see mainly skies on your Friday and that’s going to have an impact on temperatures. Temperatures stay into the lower 80s. Very high humidity values will make it feel much more uncomfortable throughout the day on your Friday.

We will see spotty showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Friday more scattered in nature across the state. There is a marginal risk that’s a level one out of a level five that an isolated shower or thunderstorm may reach severe criteria. Best chance of any kind of severe weather will be some strong straight line winds with some of these spotty thunderstorms.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Humidity values do drop as we head into the weekend but it will still feel very uncomfortable. Highs reach the mid-80s on Saturday a slight chance for a few thunderstorms. Dry for the end of the weekend with sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

Next week we will start off with dry conditions for your Monday. Look for a partly cloudy sky to mostly sunny. Temperatures will be into the upper 80s right around the 90 mark as we begin the new work week.