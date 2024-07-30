Hot, humid with another round of storms tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More storms expected later tonight. Ahead of the storms it will be very hot and humid with feels like temperatures into the triple digits.

We had a round of strong to severe storms with even a few tornado warnings across parts of northeastern Indiana late last night. Some of the storms created damage across parts of Madison county.

TODAY: Very hot and humid conditions for the day. Look for sunshine with highs into the middle and upper 80s. High dew points will allow for feels like temperatures to soar into the upper 90s flirting with the triple digits. Much of the day will be dry but more storms are on the horizon for later tonight.

TONIGHT: Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. It looks like a complex of storms moves across parts of Illinois later tonight. These storms will clip southwestern parts of Indiana. Right now the Storm Prediction Center has the southwestern part of the state in a slight risk which is a level 2 out of a level 5. All severe weather modes in play today with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, hail and an isolated tornado possible. Lows tonight only fall into the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Yet again another round of more storms is possible on Wednesday. It continues to be hot and humid with highs into the 90 degree range. Dew points stay into the 70s which means it is incredibly humid with a tropical air mass in place.

Feels like temperatures are into the triple digits for Wednesday. Storms are possible Wednesday with a marginal risk in place which is a level 1 out of 5.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. Highs climb into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures between 100 to 105.

7 DAY FORECAST: More storm chances continue into Thursday and Friday. We finally begin to see temperatures return closer to normal for the weekend.