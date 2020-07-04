Hot, humid with spotty storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–An early evening shower or storm is possible. They’ll begin to fade once the sun sets.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible early this evening. Some may produce some moderate to heavy rainfall. The storms should begin to fade just as the sun sets which means dry conditions for any fireworks displays. It will be mild, muggy with some clouds around overnight. Lows fall into the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: We’ll start the day off Sunday with lots of sunshine. It will be hot and humid throughout the entire day. Skies become partly cloudy later in the afternoon and there’s a chance we may see an isolated shower or storm pop.

Look for another day in the 90s. Heat index or feels like temperatures will reach the low and middle 90s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies become mostly clear. Humidity stays high and lows fall around 70.

MONDAY: High heat and humidity for the start of the new workweek. Skies become partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs climbing into the lower 90s. An isolated shower or storm may be possible in the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: This hot and humid pattern continues for the rest of the week. Look for high humidity, highs in the lower 90s and daily rain chances in the afternoon. Lows at night will continue to be muggy staying in the lower 70s.