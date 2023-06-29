Hot, humid with thunderstorms Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Air quality continues to be an issue for the day today but we’ll see some improvements later this afternoon and for the end of the week.

TODAY: We’ll see two waves of thunderstorm chances today. The first round will be early this morning and should come to an end around the late morning hours. The severe threat for this first round is low. Once this batch moves through we’ll see a break in thunderstorm activity. It’s going to be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Another round of thunderstorms is possible later this afternoon and evening. These thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with large hail, damaging winds and the chance for a tornado.

Air quality will also be an issue today. There will be some improvements during the afternoon as winds begin to switch out of the south. The air quality alert continues through early Friday morning.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms continue for the first part of the evening. It stays mild and muggy with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s near 70.

FRIDAY: Hot and humid conditions continue for the end of the week. Highs climb near 90 with high humidity. Thunderstorm chances stay high and the risk of severe weather is possible again too. Some of the thunderstorms we see could contain hail and strong winds.

8DAY FORECAST: The head and humidity sticks around for the weekend. Highs stay in the middle upper 80s. Thunderstorm chances continue with several rounds of storms. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side. Temperatures drop a little Sunday and Monday with highs in the 80s. The heat returns for the 4th of July with an isolated shower chance.