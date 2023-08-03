Hot pattern shaping up going into this weekend with additional storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We will turn towards a hot pattern going into this weekend with additional storm chances ahead.

Tonight: After a warm day expect a warm and humid night as temperatures fall to the upper 60s under mostly clear skies. Winds will be light and variable as well.

Tomorrow: We’ll start our Friday partly cloudy and calm with patchy fog. We can’t rule out a stray shower or storm during the afternoon hours. However, most of the state will remain dry. Friday will be a hotter day with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will feel much warmer with heat index values in the 90s when you factor in the high humidity that is expected.

Saturday: The warmer than average trend will continue into Saturday. Heat and humidity will once again settle in by Saturday afternoon. Expect high temperatures to top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will feel much warmer when you factor in the humidity as well. We also can’t rule out isolated showers and storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

A better chance for rain and storms will move in late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

8-Day Forecast: Scattered storms are expected on Sunday with highs staying in the upper 80s. Sunday also features the potential for strong to severe storms in afternoon and evening hours. Uncertainty remains on how fast this system moves in. Regardless of that uncertainty, all hazards are possible. Continue to stay tuned to updates revolving around Sunday’s severe threat as timing and the risk area will be more fine tuned. After Sunday’s system, expect temperatures to cool down a little bit for the first half of next week. Highs look to be in the low 80s Monday through Wednesday next week. A few showers and storms may be possible Monday and Tuesday as well.