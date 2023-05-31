Hot stretch for the first few days of June

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a hot and humid Wednesday with scattered rain and storms as we are closing out May. Hot temperatures will be on deck for the first little bit of June.

Wednesday night: Activity will quickly die out after sunset. Lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Expect a toasty start to June with highs once again pushing into the upper 80s. We can’t rule out a few stray showers/storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Friday: The end to the workweek will feature among the hottest air of the year. Dew points will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s on Friday, but this will allow us to warm into the low 90s.

8-Day Forecast: Saturday will feature a copy and paste forecast from Friday with highs once again in the low 90s. Temperatures will back off slightly into the mid 80s by next Monday. Additional rain and storm chances will slide in for the first half of next week. Highs will hang around the low to mid 80s for much of next week.