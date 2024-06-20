Hot temperatures into the weekend, storm chance Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer certainly started off on a hot note, but it ended up being a few degrees under what we were originally forecasting due to influence from afternoon cloud cover.

The heat will hold on into the weekend with some changes arriving by Sunday. So, we’re looking to try and work in some sort of relief from the heat and humidity as we approach next week.

Heat alerts have also been extended through Saturday across northern and eastern portions of Indiana.

Thursday night: Another night in the 70s is ahead for us. Skies will turn mostly clear overnight with winds staying light.

Friday: The end to the workweek is set to be hot with more 90s on tap. Higher humidity values will cause feels like temperatures to be in the mid to upper 90s. Record high temperatures are also possible tomorrow, but it will be difficult to achieve due to potential for extra cloud cover in the afternoon hours. Indy’s record high for Friday, June 21st, is 98 from 1988.

Saturday: Heat rolls on into the weekend with a dry, mostly sunny, and unpleasant day on deck. Saturday will feature highs in the low to mid 90s with peak heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

8-Day Forecast: We look to break down the hot dome a little bit by Sunday. Scattered storms are possible mainly in the first half of Sunday. It is too early to determine if severe weather will be a concern with this activity. Temperatures look to still rise into the upper 80s Sunday. We’ll drop the muggy meter a little bit Monday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Unfortunately, more 90s are ahead by midweek next week with additional storm chances in play.