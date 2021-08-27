Weather Blog

Hot through the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We wrapped up a mainly hot week on an unsettled note for our Friday. Central Indiana worked in on pop-up showers and storms while areas to the south saw more widespread slow moving showers and storms.

Friday night: Isolated showers and storms will remain possible before sunset. Another warm and humid night will be on the table for us. Lows will only fall into the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: The hot and humid trend continues into our Saturday as we rinse and repeat Friday afternoon’s weather. Spotty showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and nighttime hours. Highs will once again climb into the low 90s. Heat index values could rise over the 100° mark for some locations.

Sunday: Although we look to drop off a couple of degrees for Sunday’s high temperatures, it will still be very warm with muggy air around. A few showers and storms may develop in the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

8 Day Forecast: Daily rain and storm chances are in place through midweek next week as we enter the month September on Wednesday. We will eventually settle into much needed relief from the heat and humidity, but it will be a gradual process in doing so. By the latter half of next week, much more comfortable air will move into the state.