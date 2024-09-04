Hot Thursday, rain chance Friday, then fall-like weather this weekend | Sep. 4, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s forecast panned out the way we expected it with a return to the 80s. Thankfully, we kept the muggy meter out of the uncomfortable range across central Indiana.

We’ll have a brief stint of more humid air before a system ushers in a sizable cooldown for this weekend.

Wednesday night: We’re not going to fall as far as we have been the last couple of nights temperature wise. Lows look to drop into the mid 60s under mostly clear skies.

Thursday: The most uncomfortable day of the week is definitely going to be Thursday. A combination of highs in the mid to upper 80s, dew point values in the mid 60s, and plenty of sunshine will be more than enough to make tomorrow unpleasant.

Friday: After a hot Thursday, our pattern will begin to change starting Friday. A cold front will gradually slide in to bring scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder.

Highs are going to be cooler due to more persistent cloud cover and the rain with numbers in the low 80s. We’ll also see winds turn northerly by the afternoon hours, which will cause the humidity levels to drop. Winds are also set to be a little more breezy in the back half of Friday.

7-Day Forecast: Friday’s pattern transition will send us packing for a true full taste of fall-like weather this weekend. Some locations on Saturday and Sunday may not even get out of the 60s. We are also going to remain a little breezy on Saturday. Even our low temperatures are going to be fairly chilly as by Sunday morning we’re talking low to mid 40s for the wake-up call. It won’t take long, however, for us to warm back up by early next week with 80s resurfacing.