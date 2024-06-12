Hot Thursday with storm potential late, even hotter down the line

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s warmer air is the appetizer to what will be a hotter stretch ahead. There will be rain and storm chances here and there too, but this is still looking like a mostly dry forecast too.

Wednesday night: Expect a mostly clear and mild night with lows in the low 60s. Areas to the north will be even warmer tonight due to extra cloud cover from our next weather system that impacts us Thursday.

Thursday: There is potential for a few showers in northern Indiana to start Thursday, and some cloud cover may extend into central Indiana. These clouds won’t do much (if anything) to slow our warming process down. We’re still expecting temperatures to push close to 90, and this will be our hottest day of 2024 up to this point. Humidity values will also increase a little bit going into Thursday night.

By Thursday night, we’ll watch to our north for storm development that could lead way to some severe weather. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) is in place across northern Indiana with a marginal risk extending towards Indy. Wind and hail will be the main threats.

Friday: A warm and mostly sunny end to the workweek is ahead. The muggy meter will also fall back just below the uncomfortable line as well. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Friday’s weather will practically copy and paste itself for Saturday before the heat and humidity lock in tight again. Father’s Day on Sunday is shaping up to be quite hot with 90s expected. This heat will not slow down as more 90 degree weather is currently in line with next weeks forecast. We’ll also see the humidity rise further with dew point values nearing 70, which would make it feel miserable. This could ultimately cause heat index values to approach the triple digits. We’ll fine tune those exact details over the next few days as we’re also going to have lower storm chances next week, which could stunt the warming process depending on timing during the day. Regardless, we’re still eyeing a hot and very muggy stretch for much of next week.