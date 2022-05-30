Weather Blog

Hot Tuesday, rain and cooler air to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After having fantastic weather for race weekend, we launched into a hot and sunny Memorial Day statewide. We are looking at possibly hitting the 90s for Tuesday before a front brings cooler air and rain chances.

Monday night: Expect a mild and humid night under mostly clear skies. Lows will only fall into the upper 60s.

Tuesday: We are looking at the potential of having our warmest day of the year with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will once again become breezy out of the south with abundant sunshine hanging around. Indy has not seen a 90° day this year yet as our warmest day so far has been 89°. Along with the heat, it will be uncomfortable due to higher humidity values.

Much of Tuesday is set to be dry before we work in our next for rain. There is the possibility for a few showers and storms into early Wednesday. On top of the chance for showers and storms, we have a chance for isolated strong to severe storms as there is a Slight Risk (level 2/5) north and west of a Lafayette-Peru line. The timeline for this potential threat will be from late Tuesday night until before sunrise Wednesday. Damaging winds and hail are the main threats.

Wednesday: Rain and storm chances continue into our Wednesday as a front makes its way into the state. There is a low end threat for isolated strong to severe storms with damaging winds and hail once again being the primary threats.

This front will generate some relief from the heat, but the humidity values will remain on the higher side for much of the day. Highs look to only rise into the low to mid 80s. Areas to the north will be more cooler in the 70s.

8-Day Forecast: Shower chances look to linger into Thursday morning before we dry out for the remainder of the week. Temperatures will also cool into the mid 70s for Thursday and Friday before we make a brief return to the 80s on Saturday. Additional rain and storm chances are in play from Sunday and into the first part of next week.