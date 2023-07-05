Hot Wednesday with a few pop-up showers and storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another hot day ahead of us in central Indiana, but that may bring in a few showers and storms.

TODAY: We are waking up to mostly clear skies this morning. Later this afternoon, spotty pop-up storms will be possible, but most will remain dry with humidity in the unpleasant category. There is a marginal (1/5) risk of severe weather late today into tonight. High temperatures around 90 degrees.

TONIGHT: Spotty showers and storms remain possible. Low temperatures near 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms will be possible along a cold front. Into the afternoon, most of the rain chances will exist south and east. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: After a dry Friday. scattered rain chances return to start off the weekend on Saturday. Temperatures dip to below normal Friday through the weekend with high temperatures in the low 80s.