Hot Wednesday with severe storm potential

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heat will build further for the remainder of the workweek as we track the hottest air of the year. We’ll also monitor severe storm potential on Wednesday.

Tuesday night: Expect a warm and muggy night with scattered showers and storms developing overnight into Wednesday morning.

Lows only in the low 70s.

Wednesday: A hotter Wednesday will be on deck with scattered showers and storms to start our day. Renewed development looks to take shape in the afternoon and nighttime hours.

There is the threat for severe storms with an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) north of Kokomo. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) sits along and north of a Lafayette-New Castle line. Wind is the primary threat, but all hazards are possible.

Highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index values near or over 100 at times.

Thursday: The heat turns really dangerous starting on Thursday as we look to push into the mid 90s, but the bigger story will be our feels like temperature. We are going to feel like up to 105-110 across central Indiana, and heat advisories/warnings may be needed. There is also the chance for a few pop-up storms. Extra hydration and rest from the outdoors will be needed.

8-Day Forecast: Friday is still setting up to be the hottest day of the year for us. Heat index values once again will shoot up towards 105-110 at times, and this is not good news for the start of the Indiana State Fair. A few showers and storms are possible Friday night and Saturday into Saturday night. Hot and muggy conditions continue through the final weekend of July with highs in the low 90s. Relief from the heat arrives by next week.