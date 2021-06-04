Weather Blog

Hot weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We really cranked up the heat for our Friday across the state with lots of sunshine and light winds! This summer heat is set to continue for our weekend.

Friday night: Skies will stay mostly clear with light winds sticking around for our Friday night. Lows will dip into the low 60s.

Saturday: Another very warm day will be on tap for our Saturday as we keep mostly sunny skies around. It will also be a little bit humid for the first half of the day. Highs will rise into the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: We have a good shot at having our warmest day of the year on Sunday. We also could end up with our first 90° day of the year too. Indy’s warmest temperature so far in 2021 is 87°. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s with some locations potentially tapping into the low 90s. Along with this toasty weather, we can’t rule out spotty showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours.

8 Day Forecast: The above average temperature trend will continue to remain locked in place through much of the extended forecast. Daily chances for rain and storms are in place through next Friday. Humidity values will also gradually increase over the course of next week as well.