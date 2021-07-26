Weather Blog

Hot with increasing humidity through midweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although it was not as humid as Sunday across parts of the state to open up the workweek, it was still a hot one with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday night: We will settle into a mild and mainly clear night with lows dipping into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Another hot summer day will be on tap statewide. Humidity values will increase a little bit for us, making it feel more uncomfortable. Highs look to rise into the upper 80s to low 90s.

Wednesday: We keep the heat and humidity going through our Wednesday under mainly sunny skies. Highs will once again climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. With even higher humidity values expected, heat indices will reach the mid to upper 90s.

8 Day Forecast: After a toasty and dry first half of the week, a pattern flip will emerge for our Thursday as rain and storm chances return. At this time, there is the threat for isolated strong to severe storms for central Indiana Thursday afternoon and evening. Once Thursday’s front passes through, relief will be in sight just in time for the end of the workweek. Highs look to hover around the low to mid 80s through the upcoming weekend.