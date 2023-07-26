Hot with scattered strong thunderstorms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Steamy day with showers and thunderstorms possible today. Heat and high humidity builds for the rest of the week.

TODAY: It’s going to be hot and humid again today. Highs climb into the lower 90s across much of the state. It’s going to be a bit breezy as well. Winds may gust at times out of the south at 20-30mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Best chance will be in northern Indiana where some spots may see some strong storms especially in northeast Indiana. Main threats will be damaging winds and hail.

TONIGHT: A few showers and storms possible early on this evening. It’s going to be mild and muggy. Lows stay in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: We crank up the heat and humidity for the end of the week. Look for lots of sunshine and dry conditions for Thursday. It’s going to be incredibly hot and humid. Highs climb into the middle 90s with heat indices above 100. A Heat Advisory is already in place for much of the state. This goes into effect 8am Thursday and lasts through Friday night.

FRIDAY: Another hot and humid day. We may see temperatures flirt with the century mark. If we hit 100 this would be the first time since 2012. High around 99 with heat indices at 100-105.

8DAY FORECAST: We’ll see a chance for a few scattered showers and storms on Saturday. It won’t be a complete washout this weekend but a few storms are possible. Highs drop slightly into the lower 90s Saturday and middle 80s Sunday. Humidity drops a little for the end of the weekend. Much of next week looks dry and sunny. Highs stay in the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday.