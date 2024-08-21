Hotter air ahead after enjoying coolest August temps in five years

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We continued to luck out with the weather through our Wednesday, and it has certainly been an enjoyable ride.

It’s worth noting that yesterday was Indy’s coolest August day in five years. Now, we will have to focus toward hotter and humid air returning into this weekend.

Wednesday night: Jacket-weather will once again be on deck for tonight. This gives way to another chilly morning for Thursday with lows dipping into the low 50s. Some spots look to fall into the 40s.

Thursday: We are still on schedule to warm things back up starting Thursday. Now, the good news is that it will still feel relatively nice with plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs are set to rise into the upper 70s to low 80s, and the muggy meter will remain low.

Friday: Temperatures are going to turn above normal to end the workweek, but it still won’t be humid. We’re eyeing a mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday with winds shifting to come straight out of the south. This wind shift is key with how we’ll warm into the mid 80s.

7-Day Forecast: By Saturday, it will be noticeably more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The warmup is not going to slow down through Sunday into early next week. Matter of fact, we could see at least a couple of 90 degree days in this stretch of the forecast. The muggy meter will also continue to rise into early next week, which could cause heat index values in spots to be in the mid to upper 90s. No rain is in sight as well with this extended forecast.