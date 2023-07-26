Hottest air of the year to dominate the remainder of the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A very rough next couple of days is ahead with sweltering heat and humidity with continuing storm chances.

A Heat Advisory is expected to be in effect starting 8 AM Thursday and lasting until the end of Friday.

Wednesday night: More storms look to develop this evening and tonight. The threat for severe weather remains until late tonight with wind and hail the primary concerns, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Expect a stuffy night with lows only in the mid 70s.

Thursday: We start to take a more dangerous turn with the heat on Thursday as temperatures rise into the mid 90s. High humidity values will yield serious heat index values over 105 at times in some spots. This is the reason why heat advisories are in place because this type of alert requires an expected heat index of at least 105. There is also the potential for a few showers and storms during the day. One other thing to note is that there will be some haze around due to wildfire smoke from Canada.

Friday: Although Thursday will be quite a tough day to get through, Friday looks to be flat-out horrendous as this is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year. Actual air temperatures are set to be in the mid to upper 90s, and heat index values for some may approach or exceed 110. Excessive heat warnings may be needed on Friday.

By Friday night, we’ll track the chance for scattered rain and storms. There is a low threat for isolated strong to severe storms across central/northern Indiana Friday night into early Saturday with wind the primary threat.

8-Day Forecast: We will stay miserable Saturday with highs in the low 90s with scattered storm chances. Stronger storms may also be possible Saturday. Temperatures return to near normal Sunday with numbers in the mid 80s, and we look to stay in that range through the first half of next week. Additional storm chances are in place Sunday through next Tuesday. It is too soon to determine if this timeframe will feature a severe weather threat. Next Wednesday may feature a return to the 90s.