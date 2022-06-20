Weather Blog

Hottest start to summer in 10 years ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even though it was hot to begin the week, we did not have to deal with miserable humidity levels. That is going to change for the next couple of days as we trek towards the hottest start to summer in a decade.

Monday night: A mainly clear and tolerable night humidity-wise will be on deck with lows falling into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Prepare for the hottest day of the year as we crank up the heat and humidity to officially start summer. Highs look to rise into the mid 90s. To give perspective on how hot the beginning of summer will be, the last time highs hit the 90s to begin this season was in 2012.

Wednesday: Miserable heat and humidity will only further lock in for our Wednesday as we look to see a front come into play. This front will generate rain and storm pop-ups by the afternoon hours.

We can’t rule out the threat for isolated strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon. Damaging winds and hail are the primary concerns. Torrential rainfall and frequent lightning will be threats with any general thunderstorm.

Highs are expected to soar into the low to mid 90s.

8-Day Forecast: Temperatures look to stay near the 90° mark with lower humidity and mainly dry conditions for the remainder of the week. Rain and storm chances return for the final full weekend of June with higher humidity values making a return.