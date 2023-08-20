Hottest temperatures of 2023 are expected this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The warmest temperature in 2023 so far in Indianapolis has been 91 degrees whic occured June 30 and July 28. Upcoming days will likely break through this mark.

TODAY: Uncomfortable air works its way back in. Mostly sunny. High temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies will stay locked in place. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Our hottest temperatures in central Indiana are looking likely through much of the work week. Multiple days will have heat index values in the triple digits with high temperatures in the mid-90s. A dry streak is expected to build with no imminent steady rain chances.