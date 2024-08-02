Humid again with a spotty storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Warm and humid today with a spotty shower or storm.

TODAY: A little patchy fog possible very early this morning otherwise mostly cloudy skies through much of the day today. Rain chances will develop later this afternoon with some showers and thunderstorms. Some of the thunderstorms scattered across the state could reach severe criteria. We are under a marginal risk from Indianapolis and areas east which is a level 1 out of a level 5. Main threats from these thunderstorms will be some gusty winds and moderate to heavy rainfall. Temperatures today will stay into the lower 80s with mainly cloudy skies. It will feel awfully uncomfortable with high humidity and dew point values into the lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Clouds will hang around and it will be mild and muggy a few spotty showers or thunderstorms possible early on with low’s falling near 70. Patchy fog may develop later tonight into early Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: A little patchy fog early Saturday morning otherwise we’ll look for lots of sunshine into the afternoon. And isolated shower may pop up across parts of the state but most locations stay dry. Temperatures will be climbing into the middle 80s. Humidity values do drop one level for your Saturday and Sunday. Well it won’t be as miserable as it has been the last few days and will still be uncomfortable all weekend long.

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies and higher temperatures. Highs climb into the upper 80s right around 90 for Sunday afternoon.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Mostly sunny skies to begin the new work week we’ll look for high temperatures into the upper 80s on your Monday. Dry conditions continue for the middle and latter half of the work week under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be into mid to upper 80s through the rest of the week.