Humid Saturday with hit or miss rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –This weekend will not be a washout. However, some will just want to keep the rain gear handy.

TODAY: Some patchy fog waking up. The majority of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. However, a few hit-or-miss showers/storms are possible mainly in the afternoon. High temperature of 80 degrees with humid conditions.

TONIGHT: Another mostly cloudy night. Spotty showers/storms. Low temperature of 62 degrees.

TOMORROW/ MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. High temperature of 74 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Dry conditions build as a high-pressure system moves in. Dew points back into the comfortable category Monday. Temperatures remain in the 70s all work week before watching our next chance of rain on Friday.