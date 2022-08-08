Weather Blog

Humid start to the week but relief is on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Incredibly humid start to the day with temperatures in the middle and upper 70s this morning. It stays humid throughout the day with highs near 90.

TODAY: We start out with mild and muggy with temperatures in the upper 70s. Today will be humid with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Humidity values will make it feel like it’s in the low and middle 90s. Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We may see a few spotty showers during the day but we see a better chance for showers and storms later this evening.

TONIGHT: A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening into the overnight hours. It doesn’t look like we have a severe weather threat. However we may see lots of lightning and several claps of thunder. Moderate to heavy rain at times during the night. Lows fall into the upper 60s near 70.

TUESDAY: Humidity values begin to drop during the day on Tuesday. Highs drop into the upper 70s near 80. A few spotty showers or storms may be possible with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday looks fantastic. Look for lots of sunshine with low humidity and highs in the lower 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: There’s a slight chance for a spotty shower on Thursday but overall the rest of the workweek and weekend look fantastic. Humidity levels drop and temperatures stay at or slightly below normal for this time of the year. Highs stay in the lower 80s with lots of sunshine.