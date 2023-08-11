Humid weekend with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re starting off Friday with mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will move into the state later in the afternoon.

TODAY: We’re keeping an eye on a storm system off to the west of us. This is expected to fall apart as it moves eastward. We will see some cloud cover as this system dissipates. The rain chances aren’t completely zero for the day. A few spotty showers may develop into the afternoon. Highs today will be right around normal for this time of the year. Areas south and west of Indianapolis may see temperatures in the upper 80s near 90. It’s going to be muggy today with dewpoints into the upper 60s near 70.

TONIGHT: The Storm Prediction Center just updated the forecast and now has western Indiana in part of the state. Early this evening we’ll stay dry. Another complex of showers and storms heads this way overnight. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the stronger side. Damaging winds, heavy rain and hail will be the main threats. It’s going to be mild and muggy with temperatures staying near 70.

SATURDAY: Thunderstorms will be possible through the first part of daybreak Saturday. Heavy rain and strong winds possible from central and southern Indiana. It’s going to be very muggy with high humidity values throughout the day. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90. Feels like temperatures will be into the lower 90s. Much of the afternoon hours will be dry. So if you’re heading to the track this weekend overall it should be good. Stay hydrated!

SUNDAY: A few spotty showers may be possible but not until late Sunday afternoon. Much of the day Sunday will be dry. Temperatures will be into middle 80s. It will still be on the muggy side.

8DAY FORECAST: Moderate to heavy rain may be possible on Monday. Showers and storms are likely and some of them may produce heavy rain. We’ll dry out Tuesday and humidity values begin to drop. Highs stay in the upper 70s near 80.