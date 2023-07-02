Humid with more spotty storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A humid end to the weekend with another chance for storms later this afternoon.

TODAY: We’ll start off mainly dry around the state with more showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening. Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky through much of the day. Humidity will be high. Even though our temperatures will be in the lower 80s it will feel much more uncomfortable due to the high humidity. Our severe weather risk has dropped a level for the afternoon. There’s a marginal risk across most of the state. This means an isolated storm may reach severe limits. Main threats will be damaging winds and hail. The farther south you go the higher the risk. Storms along the Ohio River have the potential to be a little stronger.

TONIGHT: A few early evening storms are possible. Overnight the rain clears the state and skies begin to clear as well. Humidity values drop a little with lows falling into the middle 60s.

MONDAY: There’s a slight chance we may see a few spotty showers but not the coverage we saw over the weekend. Temperatures stay in the low to middle 80s with a slight dip in humidity.

TUESDAY: Much of the holiday should be dry. If you’re going to any parades or cookouts it will be hot and humid. We’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout much of the day. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90.

8DAY FORECAST: Highs stay near 90 for the middle part of the week with a few showers Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures fall into the lower 80s for the end of the week and next weekend.