Humid with spotty storms; refreshing air arrives Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more muggy day before we see some refreshing air move into the state.

Yesterday we hit 90 degrees. This will probably be the last 90 degree day of the season. It looks like temperatures stay below normal for the next week or more.

TODAY: We had some showers and thunderstorms move across the state this morning. Nothing severe and not everyone saw the rain. More showers and storms head into the state later this afternoon as the cold front approaches. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side. Gusty winds and a little hail may be possible with one or two of the storms. The Storm Prediction Center has central and eastern Indiana under a marginal risk.

It’s going to be warm and muggy today ahead of the cold front. Highs climb into the middle 80s but with high humidity feels like temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90. We’ll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon.

TONIGHT: A few showers or storms are possible early this evening. Clouds stick around overnight with lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY: It’s going to feel fantastic for much of the day Thursday. Highs climb into the 70s, which is below normal for this time of the year. Humidity levels drop significantly Thursday. We won’t be worrying about heat indices for the end of the week.

FRIDAY: Temperatures stay in the 70s for the end of the week. Friday night football games look dry and great with temperatures in the 70s.

8DAY FORECAST: The wonderful weather sticks around for the weekend. It’s going to be great for any outdoor activities. The Colts home game looks dry with temperatures starting in the 50s in the morning with temperatures climbing into the 70s for the afternoon.