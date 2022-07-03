Weather Blog

Humidity climbs to start next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our weather pattern starts to turn unsettled next week with multiple small rain chances to monitor.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies remain on a gorgeous night for any firework plans. High temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: It will be a quiet start to the 4th of July with plenty of sunshine. The heat and humidity will build in which will bring an isolated shower or storm chance in the afternoon into early portions of the night. Most will remain dry in central Indiana. In Northern Indiana, the rain chance will be more scattered with a 1/5 chance of severe weather. High temperatures in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms possible. High temperatures get into the low to mid 90s.

8-DAY FORECAST: The heat and humidity will continue to build into next week. After Tuesday, spotty rain chances still possible for most of the work week. Next weekend is looking dry and a touch cooler back into the mid 80s.