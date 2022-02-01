Weather Blog

Impactful storm begins Wednesday, winter storm warnings in effect for most of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a balmy start to February, we are going to be under the gun for a fairly serious winter weather maker beginning tomorrow and lasting into Thursday.

Winter storm warnings are in effect from early WED. until early FRI. for much of Indiana. The remaining far southern counties still sit under winter storm watches. Be prepared for a major winter storm.

Winter storm warnings

Benton, Lake, Porter and Newton: From 11 p.m. EST Tuesday to 7 p.m. EST Thursday. Between 6 and 12 inches of snow are possible through Wednesday, with an additional 3 to 6 inches possible from Wednesday night through Thursday. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact both the morning and evening commutes on Wednesday.

Carroll, Howard, Tippecanoe, Warren: From 1 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Friday. A brief period of sleet and freezing rain is expected, followed by heavy snow. Total snow accumulations in excess of 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph may cause blowing and drifting of snow. Hazardous conditions could impact both the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, LaGrange, LaPorte, Marshall, Noble, Pulaski, Starke, Steuben, St. Joseph, White: From 1 a.m. EST Wednesday to 7 p.m. EST Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches are expected with locally higher amounts and a light glaze of ice. Hazardous conditions could impact travel starting late Tuesday night through Thursday.

Allen, Huntington, Miami, Wabash and Whitley: From 5 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday. Expect at least 10 inches of snow and dangerous conditions for travel.

Boone, Clay, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Madison, Marion, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Tipton, Vigo and Vermillion: From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Friday. A brief period of sleet and freezing rain followed by heavy snow is expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7 inches and a light glaze of ice. Hazardous conditions could make travel impossible and impact both the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Miami, Whitley and Wabash: From 5 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches are expected with locally higher amounts and a light glaze of ice. Hazardous conditions could impact travel starting Wednesday morning, persisting through the day Thursday.

Jasper: From 7 a.m. EST Wednesday to midnight EST Thursday. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected with up to 0.5 inch of sleet and 0.1 inch of ice. Winds will gust as high as 40 mph.

Adams, Blackford, Grant, Jay and Wells: From 1 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are expected with ice accumulations of around 0.1 inch. Hazardous conditions could impact travel starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night.

Fayette, Union and Wayne: From 5 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected with up to 0.1 inch of ice. Winds could be gusting as high as 35 mph.

Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby and Sullivan: From 7 p.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected. Total sleet and snow accumulations in excess of 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to 0.1 inch possible. Hazardous conditions could make travel impossible and impact both the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick: From 6 p.m. EST Wednesday to 7 a.m. EST Friday. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 2 inches are possible, and ice accumulations could reach 0.25 inch with locally higher amounts possible.

Winter storm watches

Franklin: Heavy mixed precipitation with 3-6 inches of snow and as much as 0.1 inch of ice from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning..

Jefferson, Crawford, Clark, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington: Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Multiple inches of snow and ice accumulations in excess of 0.33 inch possible from late Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Tuesday night: The early beginnings of this upcoming big system are set to kick off tonight as showers will move in. Rain coverage becomes widespread by the overnight hours. As colder air pushes south, snow will begin to form.

Lows will dip into the mid 30s.

Wednesday: A transition from rain to a wintry mix will commence as we go throughout our Wednesday. This is where we still have some uncertainty in terms of how fast the freezing line pushes south. Regardless, brief periods of freezing rain/sleet are possible along and near interstate 70. Heavy snow will infiltrate much of the northern half of the state. Overall, this will be the first of two waves we deal with.

A brief break from the more intense precipitation is likely in the latter half of Wednesday before the second and more intense wave pushes in. We look to transition to all snow going into early Thursday morning.

Highs are expected to occur early Wednesday morning.

Thursday: The second wave will be in full force by the Thursday morning commute. It will be quite dangerous throughout much of the day with the heavy snow overtaking central Indiana. Snowfall rates could be up to 2+ inches per hour. Travel will become impossible in some areas, especially for those who get heavily affected by the first wave. Wind gusts of over 30 MPH will cause blizzard-like conditions for extended periods of time. Travel is HEAVILY discouraged on Thursday.

When it is all said and done, we are thinking snowfall totals will wind up being on the higher end for a good chunk of the state. Keep in mind, the more wintry mix that occurs, the lower the snow totals will be. Nonetheless, you need to plan for both snow and ice because we are talking major impacts regardless of what happens. One more note on totals, if we make a quicker transition to snow, it is definitely possible to see a top 5-10 snow event in Indianapolis.

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day with highs taking place in the morning hours.

8-Day Forecast: Impacts from this system will actually linger going into the weekend due to bitter arctic air returning. This very cold air will cause the snow and ice to go nowhere for at least a couple of days. Highs then return to the 30s by Sunday.