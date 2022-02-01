Weather Blog

Impactful winter storm begins Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a balmy start to February, we are going to be under the gun for a fairly serious winter weather maker beginning tomorrow and lasting into Thursday.

Winter Storm Warnings are in effect from early WED. until early FRI. for much of Indiana. The remaining far southern counties still sit under Winter Storm Watches. Be prepared for a major winter storm.

Tuesday night: The early beginnings of this upcoming big system are set to kick off tonight as showers will move in. Rain coverage becomes widespread by the overnight hours. As colder air pushes south, snow will begin to form.

Lows will dip into the mid 30s.

Wednesday: A transition from rain to a wintry mix will commence as we go throughout our Wednesday. This is where we still have some uncertainty in terms of how fast the freezing line pushes south. Regardless, brief periods of freezing rain/sleet are possible along and near interstate 70. Heavy snow will infiltrate much of the northern half of the state. Overall, this will be the first of two waves we deal with.

A brief break from the more intense precipitation is likely in the latter half of Wednesday before the second and more intense wave pushes in. We look to transition to all snow going into early Thursday morning.

Highs are expected to occur early Wednesday morning.

Thursday: The second wave will be in full force by the Thursday morning commute. It will be quite dangerous throughout much of the day with the heavy snow overtaking central Indiana. Snowfall rates could be up to 2+ inches per hour. Travel will become impossible in some areas, especially for those who get heavily affected by the first wave. Wind gusts of over 30 MPH will cause blizzard-like conditions for extended periods of time. Travel is HEAVILY discouraged on Thursday.

When it is all said and done, we are thinking snowfall totals will wind up being on the higher end for a good chunk of the state. Keep in mind, the more wintry mix that occurs, the lower the snow totals will be. Nonetheless, you need to plan for both snow and ice because we are talking major impacts regardless of what happens. One more note on totals, if we make a quicker transition to snow, it is definitely possible to see a top 5-10 snow event in Indianapolis.

Temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day with highs taking place in the morning hours.

8-Day Forecast: Impacts from this system will actually linger going into the weekend due to bitter arctic air returning. This very cold air will cause the snow and ice to go nowhere for at least a couple of days. Highs then return to the 30s by Sunday.