Weather Blog

Increasing heat and humidity for the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ve been able to enjoy amazing weather for the past several days. However, we began to flip more towards the uncomfortable side of things throughout our Friday with increasing humidity. We will only continue to crank up the temperatures and muggy air.

Friday night: We will return to an average summer night for our Friday night. Mild temperatures and higher humidity levels will be present as our lows drop into the mid 60s. We can’t rule out isolated showers north for tonight as well.

Saturday: A warmer and more muggy afternoon will be on tap for our Saturday under partly sunny skies. Spotty showers and storms are possible during the afternoon nighttime hours, but it will not a washout or widespread rain kind of day. Highs look to rise into the upper 80s.

Sunday: Hot summer air looks to really lock itself into place as we get to Sunday. Along with the heat, spotty rain chances will once again be in play for the afternoon hours. Highs are set to climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Some locations could end up feeling like the mid to upper 90s.

8 Day Forecast: The hot and muggy trend is set to persist through much of next week. This will pave way for daily rain and storm chances through next Friday, and the activity will be driven by the heating of the day. Heat index values are likely to end up reaching the upper 90s to even triple digits for some locations during the first half of next week.