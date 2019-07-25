INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You can enjoy pleasant conditions Thursday night before a hot and humid weekend arrives.

Tonight:

Thursday will be a mostly clear and dry evening. There will be a few high, thin wispy clouds. It should feel pleasant if you have plans to attend the IPL Health and Safety Tour tonight!

Temperatures will feel cool again tonight, dropping to an overnight low in the lower 60s.

Friday:

The warming trend will continue Friday. Temperatures will increase to the mid to upper 80s. There will also be an increase in humidity by the afternoon. It will be a mostly sunny day, but will be partly cloudy overnight. Temperatures overnight will drop to the mid 60s.

Weekend forecast:

The increasing heat and humidity will continue over the weekend. On Saturday, temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect a sunny Saturday!

Sunday will be another hot and humid day, reaching temperatures in the lower 90s. Heat indices will be in the lower to mid 90s with the humidity. It will be a mostly sunny day, but there is a potential for an isolated shower or storm by evening.

8 day forecast:

The potential for isolated showers and storms continue next week on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures remain in the mid 80s through next Friday, with sunshine returning by mid week.