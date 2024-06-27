Increasing rain/storm chance and humidity going into final weekend of June

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A return to widespread sunshine and lowered muggy meter made Thursday a fairly decent day for us. However, we’re going to go through another cycle of bringing in warmer and humid air with storm chances in place by this weekend.

Thursday night: Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight with light winds in place. Lows are set to drop into the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Warmer and more humid air will settle in to end the workweek. Expect the muggy meter to gradually climb throughout the day. We’ll also increase rain chances for the latter portion of Friday with some showers possible mainly along and north of interstate 70. Timing looks to be as early as late afternoon and persisting into the nighttime hours with coverage ultimately expected to grow.

Highs will rise into the mid 80s with dew point values creeping into the mid to upper 60s by the back half of Friday.

Saturday: The first half of the final weekend of June will be active. Saturday is likely to start with widespread showers and storms with some areas of heavy rainfall in the mix. Some flooding issues could arise due to the slower pace of this round of activity.

Additional scattered showers and storms may pop-up in the afternoon and nighttime hours as the cold front in association with this system will be moving quite slowly.

There is a low risk for strong to severe storms Saturday with damaging winds being the primary hazard.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s. The other important thing to note is that it will be awfully muggy Saturday with dew point values over 70.

8-Day Forecast: Sunday features a fast switch back to cooler and more tolerable air to end the month of June. Monday will showcase a nice start to July with slightly below normal temperatures. Another bout of warmer and humid air will then arrive going into midweek next week with more rain and storm chances in play. It is too soon to tell if Independence Day next Thursday will be heavily impacted or not by rain.