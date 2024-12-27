Incredibly mild with rain chances into the weekend | Dec. 27, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Lots of clouds for the day today and rain begins to return by the midday hours. It will be breezy and incredibly warm through the weekend.

TODAY: Overcast conditions through much of your Friday. We will see rain move in late morning and into the midday hours. Could be light to even moderate at times across parts of the state. We will see you rain showers taper off later on this evening.

Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south and southeast at 10 to 15 mph. They may gust at times near 20 and 25 miles per hour. It will be incredibly mild once again for the day today with high temperatures climbing into the mid-50s. The normal high temperature for this time of year is into the upper thirties.

TONIGHT: Rain begins to taper off overnight tonight and we will hang on to mostly cloudy skies. Incredibly mild overnight with lows only falling into the lower 50s.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Very mild conditions expected on your Saturday with high temperatures climbing close to 60 degrees. The record high for Saturday is 65 set back in the 1980s. Lots of dry time on Saturday with mostly cloudy conditions. Rain chances ramp up late Saturday evening during the overnight hours and stretch into the first part of your Sunday. It will be breezy on Sunday and still above normal with highs in the lower 50s .

We may pick up over the next three days one to possibly 2 inches of rainfall across parts of the state.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: We dry out on Monday with maybe a little bit of sunshine. High temperatures stay into the 50s to start off the new week.

Another system moves in on Tuesday and this one will be more potent. Cloudy skies showers likely and windy conditions with high temperatures in the 40s. The new year will be chilly with even a chance for a few snow showers on Wednesday highs into the 30s.