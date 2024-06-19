Isolated rain chance Wednesday, more days in the 90s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stay hydrated over the next few days. Central Indiana will restart a 90-degree streak after just falling short of that mark on Tuesday. Heat index values will approach the triple digits on some days in this forecast.

TODAY: Cloudy start to your Wednesday. Isolated sprinkles and downpours can’t be ruled out for the morning. Skies will also turn more partly cloudy as the day goes on. We may see isolated showers and storms then redevelop in the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will get rain today, but if you do, it would be some much-needed relief. High temperatures in the low 90s with humid air.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, but humid air stays in place. There is not much relief out there with our low temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

TOMORROW: More sunshine is expected on Thursday. The upper-level pattern will continue to drive in this heat dome. High temperatures in the mid-90s with heat index values close to the triple digits.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures remain hot for both Friday and Saturday in the mid-90s. A weak cold front will drop into Indiana on Sunday providing slight relief with a rain chance. High temperatures from Sunday into early next week will slide back into the 80s.