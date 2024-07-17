Isolated rain chance Wednesday, quiet weather follows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over the past few days, it has been a wet stretch in central Indiana. Another isolated rain chance is on the table today.

TODAY: Clouds will decrease slightly for this afternoon. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies can be expected with an isolated chance of a downpour in the afternoon and evening. This is not going to be a widespread rain chance and severe weather is not expected. High temperatures in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Humidity drops into the comfortable category and remains. Mostly clear skies build in. Low temperatures in the low 60s.

TOMORROW: A fantastic relief from the heat. Abundant sunshine is anticipated with comfortable air. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Our nice weather pattern settles in for Friday into the weekend. IMS will be dry for both the Penzoil 250 on Saturday and the Brickyard 400 on Sunday. Next week, there is a small chance of showers and storms for Tuesday as humidity creeps back up.