July to begin hot with the potential for more severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a way less active, yet hot and humid, day to close out June. Expect July to kick off with more waves of rain and storms with additional severe weather possible.

Friday night: We’ll see more showers and storms develop during the nighttime hours and continue towards sunrise Saturday. Better chance for more widespread precip will be along and south of interstate 70. Can’t rule out isolated strong to severe storms this evening and tonight for areas south of interstate 70.

Saturday: The start to July will be active, hot, and very humid. Expect showers and storms to be ongoing Saturday morning before we work in a dry period for a good portion of Saturday afternoon. A few storms Saturday morning could be strong. By Saturday evening, we’ll watch for a stronger complex of storms that will move through the state.

The second wave of activity in the latter half of Saturday will feature the potential for severe weather. There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) for a large portion of western and southern Indiana. All hazards are on the table, but damaging winds (some significant; in the dark shade) and large hail are the primary threats.

There are a couple of other important things to keep in mind with tomorrow’s severe risk in the next graphic:

Highs will rise into the mid 80s with muggy air keeping its stronghold in our region.

Sunday: The weather pattern is like a broken record at this point as we’ll see more of the same Sunday. We’re talking more on/off rain and storms with another chance of severe weather.

A Slight Risk (level 2/5) is in place for the southern two-thirds of the state. Damaging winds and large hail with be the main threats. Flooding issues will continue to be monitored as well.

Highs once again top out in the mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: A few showers and storms will remain possible to start the new workweek on Monday with highs in the mid 80s. Fourth of July on Tuesday looks to feature dry and hot weather with highs in the upper 80s. Storm chances may returns by next Wednesday as we remain on the hotter side with highs near 90.