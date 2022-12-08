Weather Blog

Keeping rain chances around going into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking additional rain chances for Friday and Saturday with near normal temperatures expected this weekend.

Thursday night: Rain will briefly taper off by the nighttime hours. Patchy fog will also once again develop closer to daybreak Friday. Lows fall into the low 40s.

Friday: Additional scattered showers look to develop towards the late morning hours. Better chance for rain will be north of interstate 70. Rain chances altogether diminish by sunset.

Highs rise into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Weekend: Cooler air will sink into the state going into the weekend. Highs are set to be closer to normal for this time of the year with numbers in the mid 40s. We can’t rule out spotty showers during the latter half of Saturday with the better rain chances staying south of Indy. Dry air will eventually sink back into the state by Sunday with temperatures remaining close to normal.

8-Day Forecast: The new workweek will start on a dry note with highs holding steady in the mid 40s. Another system will bring more rain chances to our area for Tuesday and Wednesday. There is even the chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday, but we are not expecting severe weather at this time. Colder air will return by the second half of next week.