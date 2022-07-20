Weather Blog

Keeping the heat around over the next several days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had to suffer through a miserable Wednesday with heat index values between 100°-110° at times for much of central and southern Indiana. This hot weather trend is not expected to let up anytime soon.

Wednesday night: There is a chance for isolated storms in far eastern and southern Indiana mainly before sunset. Otherwise, central Indiana will be mainly dry tonight with warm and muggy conditions expected as lows fall into the low 70s. We will also tone down the winds a bit.

Thursday: Although we look to turn down the muggy meter a little bit for our Thursday, it will still be a hot day. Lots of sunshine and dry weather will allow temperatures to rise back into the low 90s.

Friday: The 90° temperature trend continues into the end of the workweek with abundant sunshine holding in place. Winds will also stay light throughout the day.

8-Day Forecast: Even hotter temperatures are set to slide in for Saturday with highs in the mid 90s. Humidity values will also rise again a bit, and this could cause some locations to have triple digit heat indices. The next chance for rain and storms looks to move in late Saturday night with more isolated development possible Sunday. A slight cooldown into the 80s is ahead for next week with daily storm chances through Wednesday. However, don’t expect relief from the miserable humidity for much of next week.