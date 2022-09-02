Weather Blog

Labor Day weekend forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was rather warm out there for our Friday, and we are only continuing to heat up going into Saturday. This will lead way to returning storm chances and increasing humidity.

Friday night: Expect a mild night under partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows only dipping into the upper 60s. If you’re heading to IU’s season opening football game tonight, it’ll be in the upper 70s at 8 PM for kickoff.

Saturday: The hottest day of the holiday weekend swings in for Saturday. This heat joined together with the increasing humidity will spark the chance for isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. No severe weather is expected, but localized heavy rainfall is possible.

Highs are set to rise into the upper 80s.

Sunday: Warm and muggy conditions will persist into our Sunday with better chances for rain and storms during the afternoon and early nighttime hours.

Due to the rain chances and cloud cover, temperatures will take a small step back, but numbers are expected to be in the low to mid 80s.

8-Day Forecast: Scattered storm potential stays with us through Labor Day. Daily rain chances overall are in place overall through midweek next week. Temperatures will also stay on the warmer side with highs in the mid to upper 80s next week.