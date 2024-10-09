Late week warm-up, chilly fall air arrives by next week | Oct. 9, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — So far, we’ve been in a nice and quiet pattern this week. We look to get some changes rolling into this weekend.

We’re talking a small warm-up, next rain chance, and our coolest air of the season by next week.

Wednesday night: Skies will remain clear tonight as temperatures once again fall to the upper 40s to low 50s. Low 47

Thursday: Thursday will be another above normal day with mainly dry conditions and light winds. Enjoy plenty of sunshine as afternoon temperatures warm to the 70s.

Friday: The warmer than normal trend continues into Friday as we expect high temperatures near 80 degrees. Skies will remain mostly sunny, and winds will remain light.

7-Day Forecast: The dry stretch of weather continues into the weekend. Saturday will be warm and dry with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. A few spotty showers are possible late Saturday into Sunday, however, most of the state will remain dry with winds turning breezy. Cloud cover will increase over the state Sunday as temperatures only warm to the low 70s. Much cooler air is expected next week with daytime highs in the low 60s and overnights in the 30s. This is shaping up to be our coolest air of the season.