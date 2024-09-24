Less active through midweek, watching for Helene’s remnants late this week | Sep. 24, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today featured scattered heavy showers and some storms across much of the state.

We will continue to track more opportunities for rain through the rest of this week with remnants of Helene possibly getting into the mix.

Tuesday night: A few showers remain possible through the early nighttime hours. Much of the night overall will be dry with fog set to develop. Lows look to drop into the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Tuesday’s system will lead way to a brief drop in humidity for Wednesday, but skies will remain mostly cloudy with temperatures staying near normal. Highs look to rise into the mid 70s.

Thursday: We look to be a touch warmer Thursday. Dew point values will also rise back into the 60s, which will cause to feel a little more uncomfortable again. We can’t rule out spotty showers during the second half of Thursday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

7-Day Forecast: All eyes will then turn to the remnants of Helene, which looks to currently bring a significant impact to Florida and other locations in the southeastern U.S. A cutoff low is going to emerge south of Indiana through Thursday, and the expectation is for Helene to interact with this low. Question is, how far west will Helene turn once it gets on land. The cone of uncertainty still projects this system to slide towards Indiana by Saturday. At the very least, breezy winds are practically guaranteed into this weekend with the possibility for some heavier rain. We don’t want to jump on board yet with discussing a possible tornado threat in our area, but we’ll keep monitoring things. Highs are set to be in the 70s for the final weekend of September.