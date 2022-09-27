Weather Blog

Less breezy Wednesday, gradual warmup to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another breezy, chilly, day is in the books across central Indiana. We look to calm the winds down a bit going into Wednesday before we look towards a warming trend.

Tuesday night: A calm and very cool night is expected under mainly clear skies. Lows will fall into the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Enjoy the continuation of spectacular fall weather with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures. The big difference for our Wednesday will be that the winds won’t be as breezy during the day. Highs are set to top out in the mid 60s.

Thursday: A slightly warmer day is ahead for Thursday as we keep abundant sunshine around. Highs look to sneak into the mid to upper 60s.

8-Day Forecast: We are going back to the 70s to end September on Friday in what will be the pick of the week. The gradual warming trend continues to start October this Saturday. Temperatures will stay on the comfortable side with highs only getting into the low to mid 70s. There is a small chance for isolated showers this weekend as well due to the remnants of Ian.