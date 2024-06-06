Less humid and breezy this afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A beautiful day today with less humid air and breezy conditions this afternoon. Beautiful conditions continue into the weekend.

TODAY: Thursday is starting out great with lower humidity. Humidity values continue to fall later this afternoon. We have a few clouds moving across the state right now. We will see mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 70s in northern Indiana, near 80 here in Indianapolis and lower 80s in southern Indiana.

Winds will pick up later this afternoon. We may see winds gust near 20 and 25 miles per hour later this afternoon.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Indianapolis Indians game for Thirsty Thursday, it will be great baseball weather. It will be a touch breezy but dry conditions expected.

Overnight skies stay clear and it will be comfortably cool. Lows fall into the middle and upper 50s.

FRIDAY: It will be a great day on Friday. Look for mostly sunny skies throughout the day. A few clouds will move in later this afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 70s with areas in northern Indiana only climbing to the lower 70s. Lower humidity sticks around for the end of the week.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Saturday: Much of the day will be dry on Saturday. A few spotty showers may be possible as a system moves across the state. Best chance of rain arrives later in the afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: A few spotty showers are possible later in the afternoon on Sunday. Even with a few rain chances I do think we will see lots of dry time this weekend.

8 DAY FORECAST: Next week temperatures return to the lower 80s. Much of the week will be dry with a few spotty showers on Wednesday.