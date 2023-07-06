Less humid for the end of the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll get some relief from the heat but not the humidity. One more humid day before relief heads this way for the end of the week and weekend.

TODAY: A cold front moves through the state today bringing less humid air later tonight and tomorrow. Until the front moves through it remains humid during the day. Clouds stick around with a few spotty showers during the day. Best chance will be in the eastern part of the state. Highs today will be a few degrees below normal with temperatures staying in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy and humidity begins to drop. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: We’ll see a fantastic Friday with lots of sunshine, lower humidity and near normal temperatures. Highs stay in the lower 80s across the state. Clouds begin to increase late Friday and into the evening as a storm system heads this way.

8DAY FORECAST: A storm heads brings us a good chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Temperatures stay in the upper 70s near 80. A few showers will linger into early Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay in the lower 80s for the end of the weekend and into early next week. The new workweek starts off dry with low to middle 80s. More rain chances are possible for late next week with highs in the lower 80s.