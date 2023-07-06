Less humid Friday, then tracking weekend rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are set to transition towards a more comfortable feel to end the workweek, but we will track another round of rain and storm chances for the upcoming weekend.

Thursday night: Expect a cooler night under partly cloudy skies. We can’t rule an isolated shower/storm east of Indy tonight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Friday: The best weather day of the week is expected to be Friday. There will be lots of sunshine with lower humidity values in place. By Friday night, we’ll see cloud cover increase with the potential for showers and storms late in the night.

Highs look to top out in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Expect an active start to the day with scattered showers and storms. Going into Saturday afternoon, additional development is possible. Flooding could become a concern, especially if there are repeated rounds of rain over the same area.

There is also a low chance for stronger storms with wind and hail the main concerns. Timing of the stronger storm potential looks to be in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 80s.

Sunday: Rain chances decrease a bit for Sunday with only isolated showers and storms possible. We’ll keep a low chance for rain going into next Monday as well. Highs are set to rise back into the mid 80s by Monday with temps creeping into the upper 80s Tuesday. The second half of next week could work in more storm chances with highs in the low 80s.