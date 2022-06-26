Weather Blog

Less humid Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front that crossed on Sunday will bring relief from the humidity. If you are looking for rain, then you will have to wait out more dry days ahead.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be decreasing along with the humidity. Low temperatures will be around 60.

TOMORROW: Much more comfortable dew points will be in the area. Mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Mostly clear skies will be holding strong. Low temperatures in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Another nice day to get outside. Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs right around 80 degrees.

8-DAY FORECAST: Central Indiana is in for a very quiet week. We will have plenty of days with sunshine as temperatures climb throughout the week. Next weekend we will have rain chances arriving along a cold front for late Friday into portions of the holiday weekend. For now, the 4th of July itself is dry next Monday.