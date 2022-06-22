Weather Blog

Less humid Thursday, but above normal temps continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Miserable heat and humidity locked in even further for our Wednesday with pop-up storms occurring by the afternoon hours. We look to take down the humidity values a bit for the remainder of the workweek before they go back up this weekend.

Wednesday night: Activity will be out of the state before sunset, and this will lead way to a dry and more comfortable night. Lows are set to fall into the mid 60s.

Thursday: A very warm, but more tolerable, afternoon is expected with lower humidity levels sliding in. Thursday will be much similar to what this past Monday was weather-wise due to the aforementioned conditions in place. Highs look to top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Slightly warmer temperatures are set to move in to end the workweek. Although low humidity stays with us, it will be hot with highs pushing towards the upper 80s to low 90s.

8-Day Forecast: Uncomfortable air will return for the final weekend of June with highs sticking around in the low 90s. Rain and storm chances are also in play for both Saturday and Sunday. At this time, severe weather is not expected this weekend. A nice swing of relief from the hot and humid air then trickles in for next week with near average temperatures.