Less humid Thursday, cooler temps continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Less humid air has moved into the state. It’s going to be fantastic heading into the weekend. Clouds stick around for the next few days but it stays mainly dry for all of the events going on this weekend.

TODAY: Clouds stick around for much of the day today. The cold front that brought us the showers yesterday has moved through the state. Behind the front we have cooler and less humid air in place. Temperatures today will stay in the middle 70s. Some areas in northern Indiana may stay into the upper 60s. Lower humidity continues through the day. A few spotty showers or light sprinkles may be possible.

TONIGHT: If you have any plans this evening it stays dry but cloudy. It will be comfortably cool with lows falling into the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Clouds will likely stick around for Friday. We may see a few peeks of sunshine but clouds will win out. Temperatures stay below our normal high of 82. Readings climb into the low 70s. Highs in northern Indiana will be in the upper 60s.

Zone football games look fantastic and dry. Skies remain mostly cloudy but it will be dry with temperatures in the lower 70s at kickoff.

SATURDAY: If you’re heading to the Indy Ultimate Saturday morning it looks perfect for racing. Low humidity, temperatures in the lower 60s and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay in the 70s for highs in the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: The Colts home opener looks fantastic! If you’re tailgating it looks dry with temperatures in the upper 50s early in the morning. Look for lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

It stays dry and gets a little warmer on Monday with highs near 80. Next rain chance arrives on Tuesday. We’ll see a few showers with highs in the 70s. Temperatures fall into the lower 70s by the middle of the week.