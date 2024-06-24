Less humid today heat and rain returns tomorrow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice start to the workweek. Less humid with highs near normal. Humidity makes it feel tolerable today. You will be able to find some relief in the shade.

TODAY: Feels fantastic as you head out the door this morning. Look for crystal clear blue skies today. Humidity stays low and dewpoints may even fall a little more into the afternoon. Highs climb into the middle 80s. Upper 80s near 90 farther south. No rain today which we could really use some. Eventually rain chances return as early as tomorrow.

TONIGHT: It stays dry tonight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures drop into the middle and upper 60s.

TUESDAY: The heat returns for Thursday. So does the humidity too. It is going to feel much more uncomfortable again. Highs climb into the lower 90s. If we hit 90 Tuesday afternoon that will be the seventh time we have hit 90 this year. Heat index values climb into the upper 90s near the triple digits for the afternoon.

There is also a severe weather risk tomorrow. The first batch may pop up in the morning hours in northern Indiana. A marginal risk is in place for northern Indiana from the Storm Prediction Center.

More scattered storms are possible later in the afternoon and early evening.

WEDNESDAY: More scattered showers and storms are possible on Wednesday. Highs climb into the middle 80s. So not as hot and also not as humid. Humidity values fall for the afternoon.

8 DAY FORECAST: Pretty quiet conditions expected for the end of the week. Partly cloudy on Thursday with temperatures staying into the upper 70s near 80. Lows in the morning start out into the lower 60s.

Friday looks like temperatures climb back into the upper 80s with sunny skies. Showers and storms possible for the first part of the weekend. Highs stay into the upper 80s Saturday afternoon.