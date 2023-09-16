Light rain chances this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– It has been no secret that central Indiana really needs the rain. Indianapolis hasn’t seen a day produce at least a quarter of an inch of rainfall in over a month. In the latest drought monitor this week, a good chunk of Indiana was placed back in the ‘abnormally dry’ category. We do have rain chances this weekend, however, they won’t be the soaking rain we need.

TODAY: Clouds increase this morning. In the evening, there is the chance for a few isolated sprinkles/light showers. Most will remain dry, but just keep this in mind if you are outside for some of the college football games today. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies remain in place. There is still the chance of an isolated sprinkle primarily in the evening hours. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s, which is not as cool as previous nights.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies to start off the day. A cold front will pass in the afternoon. This means scattered light showers will be possible mainly in the afternoon with an isolated rumble of thunder. Severe weather is not expected.

Unfortunately, rain totals from this weekend across central Indiana won’t bring much in terms of relief. Pretty much everyone will be under a quarter inch, and that will be a stretch to even reach that number. High temperature in the low 70s.

8-DAY FORECAST: After this weekend’s light rain chance, much of this upcoming week will stay dry. An upper-level ridge will bounce temperatures back into the 80s mid to late week. Multiple days of sunshine are expected with a quiet pattern in place. Our next chance of rain arrives Friday into Saturday. The average high for Indianapolis for this time of year is in the upper 70s.